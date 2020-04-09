The Barbz are known to fiercely defend their queen whenever people talk about Nicki Minaj and her personal life. The rapper has been a target for criticisms following her marriage to newlywed husband Kennth "Zoo" Petty. People have had much to say about his controversial past, including his prison stint for manslaughter and being a registered sex offender. Comedian Godfrey sat down with Vlad TV recently and discussed the hip hop couple, including saying he could have had a chance with Nicki if she's out here hooking up with men with such scandalous past histories.

Vlad and Godfrey joked about Nicki's relationship and Vlad added that right after Nicki and Safaree Samuels broke up, he sat down with the Love & Hip Hop New York star. Vlad asserted that Nicki is a verbally abusive partner and "a lot has to be said when it's the female that has control of all the money as opposed to the man."

The pair also talked about Kenneth Petty being fitted with designer clothes and expensive items, all purchases that they say are made by Nicki to make her man look good. "He doesn't have a job," Vlad said. "His job is to have sex with Nicki Minaj." Godfrey added that Safaree is "and artist" and "ain't no punk" so Nicki was "challenging his manhood [and] nobody wants that kind of sh*t." However, Godfrey assumed that Kenneth doesn't have aspirations because he's with an international superstar. Check out their clip below.