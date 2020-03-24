When fans noticed Safaree Samuels in the Trending Topics on Twitter last night, they worried that he may have leaked another one of his nude photos. Upon checking out the trend, people were relieved to realize that that was not the case. Unfortunately for him, it was much worse.

Love & Hip-Hop star Safaree has been part of the culture for years, but he hasn't exactly been a fan favorite in recent times. In fact, since Nicki Minaj kicked him to the curb, he's gotten clowned at every turn. Similarly, Jason Derulo has faced criticism for being... well... for being pretty corny. Both celebrities have been subjected to disses about their corniness and, once and for all, Twitter users joined to decide which one is worse between the two.



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

After Jason Derulo was called out for his own corniness on the social network, people began arguing that Safaree should really be the butt of the joke instead. In the end, a unanimous decision was reached by the fans that both of them have clown-worthy tendencies and deserve their spots on the list. Sorry, guys.

If it were up to you, which one of these dudes be doing way too much? Or are they both deserving of a shared trophy?