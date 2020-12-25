Nicki Minaj was definitely spoiled by her husband this Christmas because the new mother just showed off her family's decorations, which included an extravagant tree, playing home to dozens of boxes from Chanel, Tiffany & Co., and more.

The rapper has been privately raising her newborn child with Kenneth Petty, with the world still waiting to see pictures of their little one. As they enjoy their first Christmas with their baby, the couple kept their son in his crib and showed off their incredible decorations in their living room. From the looks of it, Santa Claus was very generous this year.

Despite the pandemic ruining everything for us this year, Santa still came down Nicki's chimney with a bunch of goodies from her favorite designer brands, including Chanel, Tiffany & Co., and more. "Merry Christmas," wrote the multi-platinum rapper on Instagram. Their tree follows a white-and-blue theme, which may have something to do with her newborn baby boy.

Christmas cheer is flowing throughout households across the world this morning, with many people waking up and sharing their own experiences on social media. Nicki's post has been commented on by Chloe x Halle, La La Anthony, Young M.A, T.S. Madison, Jasmine Masters, and other stars.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Merry Christmas to Nicki Minaj, the Queen, and everyone else celebrating today! If you're looking for the perfect holiday playlist to get you turned up, check out ours here.