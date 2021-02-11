Last fall, Fox News successfully argued in court that no "reasonable viewer" actually believes Tucker Carlson, and the federal judge overseeing that defamation case agreed. About five months later, Tucker Carlson has made some pretty egregious allegations about the late George Floyd, and while several people know that the Fox News commentator's comments are ridiculously false, they are definitely taking his actions as a journalist seriously.

In the clip, which aired on Fox News on Wednesday, February 9, Carlson claims that the Democratic Party used "the sad death" of George Floyd to "upend society." That exaggeration is just the tip of the iceberg however, as the political commentator then twists the facts from Floyd's autopsy to create a narrative that Floyd, the man who infamously died after being pinned to the ground under MPD Officer Derek Chauvin's knee for over eight minutes, "almost certainly" died of a drug overdose.

Fentanyl intoxication was indeed listed as an underlying cause of death in George Floyd's autopsy, but the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said that the chief cause of death result from "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual restraint, and neck compression." Carlson's televised statemen was a blatant manipulation of the truth, but seeing that he has survived similar scandals in the past, the Fox News contributor is unlikely to face any significant consequences.

[via]