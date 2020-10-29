It appears that shortly after FOX News host Tucker Carlson came upon some allegedly damning documents about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, the documents mysteriously “vanished” while being shipped to Los Angeles.

Carlson took to his FOX News broadcast on Wednesday night to relay the unfortunate series of events, saying his team received the “damning” Hunter Biden documents from an unnamed source on Monday, and swiftly mailed them from New York to Los Angeles. However, the documents never arrived, apparently having been lost in the mail, with Carlson even hinting at potential foul play being at hand.

Carlson elaborated vaguely, “Tuesday morning, we received word from the shipping company that our package had been opened, and the contents were missing— the documents had disappeared,” the 51-year-old host continued, “To its credit, the (shipping) company took this very seriously and immediately began a search. They traced the envelope from the moment our producers dropped it off in Manhattan on Monday, all the way to 3:44 am [Tuesday] morning. That’s when an employee at the sorting facility in another state noticed that our package was open and empty,” he claimed.

Hunter Biden has become a point of controversy in his father’s presidential campaign, especially after The New York Post published an article earlier this month about a laptop found in a computer repair shop, which allegedly contains incriminating content about Hunter.

Many were quick to point out the gaping holes in Carlson’s story, wondering why several copies of the documents weren't made, or at least e-mailed, if they were truly as incriminating as Carlson says. Whether it’s true or not, Twitter had a heyday poking fun at the discrepancies in Carlson’s claims, while others came to his defense.

We should probably take everything Carlson says with a grain of salt regardless, as just the other month a federal judge ruled that no "reasonable viewer" would take the FOX News host seriously, thus dismissing a lawsuit brought against him.

Check out Carlson's broadcast, and some reactions to it below.

