Since President Trump returned to the White House after being treated for Coronavirus at Walter Reed Medical Center, the public has voiced rampant concerns over the mixed messaging regarding the severity of his case. The president has stated he is doing very well and that catching Coronavirus was “a blessing from God,” yet some remain less than convinced.

To address the concerns, Fox News announced that its resident medical analyst, Dr. Marc Siegel, will “conduct a medical evaluation and interview” with the president on Friday, during a live episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

As an associate professor of Medicine at New York University’s Langone Medical Center, Siegel has been cited as a source of COVID-19 misinformation.

Both he and Trump have advocated for the use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that has not been proven to cure COVID-19. While he insists he is doing better, Trump has faced little public blowback from White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Conley, an osteopath, asserted that the president could make a “safe return to public engagements” by Saturday.

This is congruent with Trump’s plan to hold in-person rallies over the weekend but contradicts the Center for Disease Control’s advice that anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should remain in isolation for a minimum of two weeks after their positive test, which for Trump, would be Thursday, October 15th.

Still, Conley went on record to say of the president, “since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness."