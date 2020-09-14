President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally inside a facility of Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, Nevada, Sunday night, where thousands will likely be present. The event will directly violate the state's social distancing guidelines.

Pool / Getty Images

"The City of Henderson has issued a compliance letter and verbal warning to the event organizer that the event as planned would be in direct violation of the governor's COVID-19 emergency directives. Specifically, gatherings of more than 50 people in a private or public setting is prohibited," City of Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told CNN in a statement.

"Large live events must be approved by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, Division of Industrial Relations and at this time, the City has not been notified that this event has been approved. The City may assess a fine of up to $500 per violation of the governor's directives as well as suspend or revoke the business license."

The Trump campaign has not released an exact estimate of the crowd size, but it is expected to exceed the state's limit of 50 people. The event will also not enforce social distancing, as many chairs have been lined up directly next to each other. The campaign says every guest will have their temperature checked at the door.

