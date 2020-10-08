After spending a few days in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, President Donald Trump is back in the White House. America's controversial leader has been reguarly updating his world audience since he was released from Walter Reed Hospital, and just hours ago he returned with a video where he spoke about his treatment, his plans for coronavirus patients currently battling COVID-19, and why he believes his diagnosis was a "blessing in disguise."



Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images

"Perhaps you recognize me, it's your favorite president, and I'm standing in front of the Oval Office at the White House which is always an exciting place to be," said Trump. "I got back a day ago from Walter Reed medical center. I spent four days there. Didn't have to. I could have stayed at the White House but the doctor said because you're President, let's do it. I said fine. You tell me what to do and I'm gonna listen."

He praised the doctoral staff at Walter Reed before giving a nod to all hospital care and law enforcement workers, as well as firefighters around the country. "I went in, I wasn't feeling so hot and within a very short period of time, they gave me Regeneron and other things, too. I think this was the key. But they gave me Regeneron and it was like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now."

The President added that he authorized the emergency use of Regeneron and other drugs to help those in dire need, stating that they would be available for free. He also gave an update on companies who have been working on finding a COVID-19 vaccaine, but said in the meantime, he wants to see citizen treated with the same care that he received.

"I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your President," Trump said. "'Cause I feel great. I feel like, perfect. So, I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it, it was my suggestion, and it was incredible the way it worked." Watch his update in its entirety below.