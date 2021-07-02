Of the 60,000 votes that Kanye West received in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, one of them reportedly came from Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The Trump-supporting station's leading correspondent reportedly told associates that he cast a vote for Yeezy, not Trump, according to Politico.

Considering the fact that Carlson is one of Trump's loudest backers, it comes as a major surprise that he voted for Kanye West instead of the former President. According to two people close to Carlson's work environment, he told program guests that he voted for the rapper during last year's election. It's unclear if he was being serious or if he was merely joking. "It’s his way of saying that he’s not just another Trumpette at Fox News like Sean Hannity," suggested one of the sources.



Carlson and West have similar ideologies -- both taking public pro-life stances in recent years. "He and Kanye get along. They both regularly find themselves in the crosshairs. They’re both pro-life," added another source.

Carlson is reportedly registered to vote in the state of Florida as a Republican, where West was not listed as an official nominee. That means that if he did actually vote for Kanye, he wrote the artist's name onto his ballot. In the precinct where Carlson cast his vote, there were eight invalid write-in ballots. It was not confirmed whether he was one of them, and the Fox News host declined to comment on Politico's story.



