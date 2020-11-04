Kanye West was not the favorite to win last night's election. In fact, he would have been lucky to net 2% of the total vote. Unfortunately for him, he wasn't even able to do that, seemingly winding up with 60,000 reported votes.

The 2020 Presidential Candidate has conceded the race, already setting his sights on the 2024 race in a tweet that has gone viral. However, it's worth it to note that, in a report by New York Post, just under 60,000 people chose Kanye as their favored candidate to win the election in states where he was listed on the ballot.



In the twelve states where he was able to get on the ballot, including Colorado, Arkansas, Idaho, and others, Kanye pulled in the support of 57,396 voters.

The breakdown includes nearly 6,000 votes in Colorado, 1,200 votes in Vermont, 3,979 votes in Arkansas, 2,309 votes in Idaho, 3,179 votes in Iowa, 6,259 votes in Kentucky, 4,837 votes in Lousiana, 6,796 votes in Minnesota, 3,009 votes in Mississippi, 5,587 votes in Oklahoma, 10,188 votes in Tennessee, and 4,053 votes in Utah.

Obviously, these numbers are not enough for him to take office in the White House.



The winner of the 2020 Presidential Election is still too close to call, with Biden taking a lead in Michigan and Nevada, as well as a slight lead in Wisconsin. Trump is looking to be the favorite in Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Do you know anybody that voted for Kanye?

