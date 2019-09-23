After a controversial few months together, Trouble and Alexis Skyy are officially calling it quits on their romantic union. This summer, the two entertainers created headlines because of their actions at the Cucumber Party in Atlanta, where Skyy got up and close and personal with a porn star in a much-discussed video. After that, fans were on high alert regarding the two, looking for any signs that something could be wrong. People pointed at Trouble's treatment of the model, noting that he was being pretty aggressive with her at times. After a tumultuous weekend, the couple has called it quits with Trouble confirming that he is no longer in a relationship with Skyy.

After somebody pointed out that Alexis Skyy had changed the caption on one of her photos, somebody called her out for allegedly "playing" with her boyfriend Trouble. That's when this all started. "Nobody played with him, he played with himself," she wrote. "I been nothing but loyal n real some people just not ready or often sell us dreams it's life."

Trouble actually responded with his own comment on the post, saying that Skyy was just doing this "for the gram" and to let her have her fun. She bounced back with some major shade. "Fun? Don't fucking play with me," she replied. "I did nothing to ya but give 100%.. it's sad that you can comment to Instagram shit but can't call or text me for 2 days cause you in Vegas."

After their angry exchange, Trouble confirmed that they had broken up on his Instagram story: "U kno u livin in a new era when instagram find out u single B4 u get the kall."