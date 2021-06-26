Tristan Thompson seems to have a lot of time on his hands. The pro baller recently split with his on-again-off-again girlfriend and mother of his child Khloe Kardashian after allegedly cheating on the reality TV star again. He's rumored to have hooked up with two women at a massive house party in Los Angeles hosted by Drake.

Shortly after the rumors began circulating, Khloe and the Celtics star called it quits--again. The former couple has certainly had their fair share of cheating scandals, most recently coming from an Instagram model known as Kim Cakery. Cakery, née Kimberly Alexander, accused the athlete of being the father of her son, which he vehemently denied. He then dished a $50k libel lawsuit against Alexander, eventually winning the case and forcing Alexander to raise the funds at a strip club.



Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Alexander, who previously claimed Tristan was the father of her 5-year-old son, will be hosting an upcoming event at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in New York. The club tells TMZ that the appearance fee may be just enough to pay off the nearly $53k ($50k settlement + nearly $3k in damages) she could soon have to cough up to Tristan.

"Ask 50 Cent or the game for the money. I don't got it. I'm a single mom of two young kids instead of trying to take from a mother just take a test to shut me up 50k won't," penned Alexander previously.

In Tristan's libel suit, he claimed her baby daddy allegations hurt his reputation and cost him endorsement deals. TMZ reports Alexander's hosting duties will include photo ops and meet and greets, and she will be hitting the state with porn star Alexis Monroe and several strippers. The club adds she'll also get "royal treatment" with bottle service and private dances.

A few more appearances like these and Alexander will enough to pay Tristan and then some.



Getty Images

[via]