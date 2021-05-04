It seemed as if Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were putting their drama behind them but things took a turn in recent weeks. The Jordyn Woods scandal caused the couple to break up for a time, but they reportedly reconciled and there were even rumors that Tristan and Khloé were planning Baby No. 2. However, a woman named Sydney Chase appeared with allegations that she recently had sex with the basketball star.

A report by TMZ claims that Tristan isn't taking the accusations lightly and has his legal team on deck. Thompson reportedly denies that he has been involved with the Instagram model and sent her a cease and desist letter, but Chase states that she hasn't received any paperwork.

Chase claims that she has text messages to prove her case, but Thompson's attorney, Marty Singer, tells TMZ that the accusations are "malicious defamatory fabrications." He added, "Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts... It is obvious that you are a liar."

The cease and desist letter reportedly ends with a legal threat, telling Chase that if she continues "you do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct." Meanwhile, Chase took to her Instagram Story to deny that she was sent any letter.

"I have not received a cease & desist from anyone," she wrote. "The articles are giving false information. Let this be a lesson to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have. To shut you down or tarnish your name." People have criticized chase, especially after it was shared that she was reportedly involved in a reality television show.



