The recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion has thrust Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship back into the spotlight. The public hasn't let up on the couple since 2019's Jordyn Woods kissing scandal, but Khloé and Tristan quietly reconciled following the controversy. However, Khloé did mention that although Jordyn hasn't offered up a personal apology, she doesn't hold any ill feelings toward her and wouldn't care if her sister Kylie Jenner decided to be friends with Jordyn once again.

On Monday (June 21), as news of Khloé's forgiveness went viral, a new report surfaced stating that the reality star and her basketball beau have broken up. It's reported that they decided to call it quits weeks ago, and soon, more gossip began circulating that Tristan was recently spotted at a house party in Bel Air behaving like a single man.



Jerritt Clark / Contributor / Getty Images

According to reports, Thompson allegedly went into a bedroom with three women, stayed inside for 30 minutes, and when he emerged, he apparently looked "disheveled." After a screenshot of an article was posted to social media, Tristan hopped in the comments and dropped off several "cap" emojis, calling out the story as a lie.

The news has caused quite a reaction from social media users who have targeted Khloé for her response about Jordyn Woods as well as the rumors that she was the other woman in her previous relationships. Check out Thompson's "cap" comment as well as a few reactions below.