Trippie Redd's tour bus was shot up in Baltimore this week, according to a local news report from WBAL-TV 11. The NBC News affiliate reports that Trippie is unharmed following the shooting, but his driver was struck.

Ten people were reportedly on board the tour bus when somebody pulled beside them on the highway, while they were driving to the airport, and fired multiple shots at the bus. Several shots penetrated through the window, but there were no injuries reported, aside from the driver. Police are reportedly still looking for a motive and an investigation is open to determine what weapon was used. The shooting happened at around 3 AM on Tuesday morning.

Trippie's driver reportedly pulled to the side of the road and got help. Their condition is unknown.



Gary Miller/Getty Images

The Canton-born rapper has been updating his social media feeds over the last few days, so he seems to be safe.

Thankfully, Trippie Redd was unharmed. We will keep you posted as more information is released about the incident. Keep the driver in your prayers.

Recently, Trippie released his album Trip At Knight, and he's been touring the album across the country. You can listen to the album here.