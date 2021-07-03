Trippie Redd is getting ready to hit the road later this Summer for his “Trip At Knight” Tour, but before he does, it appears a supporting album is on the way. After revealing the artwork last week, Trippie has now informed fans that the album will be dropping by the end of next month. In fact, Trippie says the album will be here before the tour.

The Ohio artist decided to respond to a fan in his comments asking when the album was dropping, to which he said before his upcoming tour. “TAK Tour for the album TAK! It drops before tour !” Trippie wrote responding to a fan complaining about not dropping an album. See post in 2nd slide (below).

Now based on that time table, the album will presumably be arriving before August 25th, the opening night of the tour. Trippie has teased fans in the past that he’d drop the tracklist once the album hit 100K presaves, which it obviously hasn't done yet. Peep the album’s artwork (below) and listen to his new song “Miss The Rage” with Playboi Carti to hold you over while you wait.