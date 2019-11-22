Trippie Redd Is Going Through It In "Who Needs Love" Video

Trippie Redd is done with love.

It's been a very busy day for Trippie Redd so far. When the clock struck midnight, the Canton-based rapper released his brand new album A Love Letter To You 4, continuing his ultra-successful series of projects. As expected, the body of work is very enjoyable, spanning twenty-one songs and featuring guests like DaBaby, Tory Lanez, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and many others. One of the singles to have dropped before the full album is "Who Needs Love," which debuted with a brief visualizer. Deciding to come through with even more content supporting the drop, Trips filmed a video for the cut, premiering it several moments ago.

Fitting in as the second song on ALLTY4, "Who Needs Love" has the recording artist in his feelings, exclaiming that he doesn't need any love anymore after being broken so many times. The video shows a man who doesn't quite know what he wants. Trippie lays down in bed with two women before getting out from underneath the covers and wailing his lyrics in a Fendi robe. Words are scribbled across his face, perhaps symbolizing the jumbled up emotions in Trippie's mind. Finally, he hits the streets, burns a love note and loses his cool in his room, flipping over mattresses and eventually running out of energy.

What do you think of Redd's new video? Check out his album here.