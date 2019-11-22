Trippie Redd Returns With "A Love Letter To You 4" ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, Juice WRLD, & More

The fourth installment of Trippie Redd's emotion-driven series is upon us. The Ohio rapper has never found it difficult to share his range of complex feelings as it pertains to relationships—romantic and otherwise—and he's returned with his latest, A Love Letter to You 4. The 20-year-old pours his heart out once again following his high-profile breakup, but A Love Letter to You 4 isn't all about romance. The album tackles his feelings and struggles with drugs, the music industry, and those enemies who want to see him fail.

Trippie has quite a few features on the album including additions by Lil Mosey, Juice WRLD, YNW Melly, Chris King, QUANTA, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Tory Lanez, DaBaby, Lil Yachty, Pi'erre Bourne, Youv Dee, Lil Wop, Smokepurpp, and Mariah The Scientist. The project may stretch out to 21-tracks, but it runs just under an hour, so give the versatile project a couple of spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Leray

2. Who Needs Love

3. Love Sick

4. Love Me More

5. Real Feel

6. This Ain't That ft. Lil Mosey

7. 6 Kiss ft. Juice WRLD & YNW Melly

8. Til The End of Time

9. U Deserve It ft. Chris King & QUANTA

10. Hate Me ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

11. All For Me ft. Smokepurrp

12. Sickening ft. Tory Lanez

13. The Grinch

14. Death ft. DaBaby

15. RMP

16. M's ft. Lil Yachty & Pi'erre Bourne

17. Bust Down Deux ft. Youv Dee

18. The Jungle Book ft. Lil Wop

19. Chosen

20. Abandoned ft. Mariah the Scientist

21. Can You Rap Like Me, Pt. 2 ft. Chris King