Ohio product Trippie Redd is one of the most well-known new-school rappers out there. After breaking out with a series of mixtapes centred on his love and heartbreak, the red-haired rapper is back with his brand new A Love Letter To You 4, detailing his feelings throughout a high-profile relationship with rapper Coi Leray. Teasing the body of work for weeks, the finished version has arrived and fans are eating it up. Everyone is excited to dive right into the new album and, upon listening to the first cut, you'll understand a little bit of what Trippie Redd is about.

The first song is called "Leray," a clear mention of his girlfriend, noting that their love was so strong for the first two months before absolutely being destroyed. For the initial five tracks, Redd goes about things by himself before calling on Lil Mosey, Juice WRLD, YNW Melly, Chris King, and others for the starting features. From that point on, the collaborations keep coming with appearances from DaBaby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Smokepurpp, Tory Lanez, and more popping up later.

Overall, this is a very enjoyable listen. If you've been going through relationship problems, you'll definitely relate to some of these bangers. Trippie Redd has done it again. Let us know what you're thinking!