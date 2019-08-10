Trippie Redd & Playboi Carti Strip Things Back On "They Afraid Of You"

Trippie Redd came through to drop off his sophomore album, !, following his last album, Life's A Trip on Friday morning, surprising fans with the musical shift that he's seemingly taken. The 14-track project is a different sound for the Ohio rapper than his previous work, as he experiments not only vocally but musically as well, as he adds elements of R&B and jazz influences on a few of his productions. More than a few of Trip's OG fans took to expressing their dissatisfaction with the album, citing the fact that it differs greatly from any other music he's previously released. However, it must be said that ! shows the openness of the 20-year-old to artistic evolution, something not many have done themselves, or agree to acknowledge. "At the end of the day, it's just like some timeless music," Trippie said of his latest record to Zane Lowe. "The music is just what I've been working on since after A Love Letter to You 3. It's got a bunch of different vibes like nothing anybody's ever heard before." Love it or hate it, the tape definately has some shining songs, namely, his track "They Afraid Of You," with Playboi Carti.

The song is slightly slower than you would normally expect from the two, as it starts off with a piano-based instrumental and features a more stripped-back tempo throughout. The two can be heard dealing with the fake love and loyalty that surrounds them as celebrities, as their vocals drip with emotion, and the song closes with quite the epic, and pretty melancholy, guitar riff. Allegedly, Trippie originally intended for the track to feature Boosie Badazz, but his verse did not appear in the official version of the track. Check out the song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I hope they love you like they say they do

You gotta sit back and listen to what they say to you

Tryna put on niggas but they betraying you

Really they are some bitches and they afraid of you

The devil shoot for the stars and it gon' aim at you