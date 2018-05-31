fakes
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Foam Runner Fakes Continues To Run RampantAfter Walmart took down fakes that were being sold on their website, it seems like bootleg Foam Runner's continue to be a problem.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTrippie Redd & Playboi Carti Strip Things Back On "They Afraid Of You"Slow but banging.By hnhh
- MusicCardi B Pranks Audience At VMA’s With “Moon Person” BabyWatch Cardi B fake out the audience thinking they were about to see baby Kulture for the first time.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicThe Babies Beyoncé & Jay Z Held During The "On The Run II" Tour Aren't TheirsBeyoncé and Jay Z brought out some mystery babies. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKanye West & Donald Trump Lookalikes Star In Bow Wow's Upcoming Music VideoBow Wow's new video is looking wild. By Matthew Parizot