Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd by the State of Minnesota on April 20, but that is not the end of the road for justice. His June 25 sentencing is only the first step of many.

Fellow ex-cops and former colleagues, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who assisted Chauvin in the arrest, and ultimately, the death of Floyd, still have to face trial for their roles in his murder, too.

Recently released federal indictments charged all four officers with violating the constitutional rights of George Floyd. Now the ex-cops are not only subject to state trial, but also this additional federal charge.

Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty Images

While Chauvin is meeting his fate, the three other men involved still remain free on bond with no convictions. Thao, Kueng, and Lane have been granted a longer term to remain free of the consequences of their actions. What’s more, it’s being reported today that the trial that was expected to occur this August has now been delayed until March 2022.

Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill reportedly said, The three men deserve “space” from the publicity expected to arise from Chauvin’s sentencing next month, according to the NYDailyNews. Judge Cahill reportedly also suggested that the federal cases should be wrapped up first before a state trial involving all three officers begins.

Case Prosecutor Matthew Frank didn’t agree with the judge’s choice to delay the trial.

As previously reported, Chauvin was also recently charged for use of a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury of a juvenile from a 2017 incident involving a Black teenager. There is no set timeline for that case.

Stay tuned for updates as the situation continues to develop.

