j. alexander kueng
- PoliticsTrial Delayed For Three Ex-Cops Charged In George Floyd's DeathJudge rules federal trials should proceed the state.By Taya Coates
- CrimeJ. Alexander Kueng's Bodycam Shows George Floyd's KillingGeorge Floyd was terrified during his fatal interaction with police, as shown in bodycam footage from J. Alexander Kueng.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTwo Charged Ex-Minneapolis Officers Blame Derek Chauvin For George Floyd's DeathTwo of the former Minneapolis officers recently charged in the death of George Floyd are putting the sole blame on Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges of second degree murder.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd Murder: Bail Set For 3 Ex-Officers ChargedThree former police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd have had their bail amounts set at $1 million.By Alex Zidel