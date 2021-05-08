Derek Chauvin was recently found guilty on three separate charges in the death of George Floyd. Chauvin will now be sentenced about six weeks from now and many are anticipating a long stay in prison. He ended up being found guilty of second and third-degree murder, while also picking up a manslaughter charge in the process. For many, this was a huge win for the justice system and it is believed that this will now set a precedent for similar cases.

Now, according to CBS, Chauvin is being indicted again, this time for an incident from 2017 involving a 14-year-old black teenager. There are actually two counts being placed upon Chauvin in this new case, with court docs claiming that Chauvin allegedly "held Juvenile by the throat and struck Juvenile 1 multiple times in the head with a flashlight."

Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty Images

There are some damning allegations in the indictment, including: "This offense included the use of a dangerous weapon -- a flashlight -- and resulted in bodily injury to Juvenile 1 [...] held his knee on the neck and the upper back of the teenager even after the teenager was lying prone, handcuffed, and unresisting, also resulting in bodily injury."

It remains to be seen how this new case will play out, although if there is one thing for certain, it's that things aren't going too well for Chauvin right now.

