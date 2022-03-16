The rumor mill was out in full force earlier today (March 15) after news of an alleged date began to circulate. Several years ago, sometime in 2016, Trey Songz and Khloé Kardashian were said to have dated. According to reports, it was a brief, yet serious courtship and Page Six shared that the pair were recently spotted together at one of Justin Bieber's parties.

The Los Angeles celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy is a Bieber staple and over the weekend, the award-winning singer reportedly hosted an event. Page Six stated that Khloé and Trey were seen there getting close.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Bieber's small get-together at the restaurant hosted about 20 people, but the outlet claimed that Khloé and Trey were often paired off one-on-one as they sat in the same booth together. Some believe that this is all a ruse for The Kardashians, the Hulu reality series that will premiere in just a few weeks. However, with Khloé's most recent baby drama involving Marlee Nichols and Tristan Thompson, some believe she's finally moved on.

Meanwhile, Songz has been relatively quiet as his legal team combats the multiple accusations of rape and sexual assault. He has reportedly denied the allegations against him.

