Travis Scott may have only become a household name in 2018 but his journey to the top was a lengthy one. He came up under the wing of hip-hop greatness, T.I. and Kanye West, only to use that as leverage to establish his own name. In the past few years, he became a superstar in his own right. Although he's maintained a relatively low profile in the public eye, the rapper will finally be giving deeper insight into his world in his upcoming Netflix documentary.

If you were one of the lucky few in Houston yesterday, you were able to get a VHS copy of Look Mom I Can Fly -- the upcoming Netflix documentary on Travis Scott. The rapper revealed it was on the way yesterday with a pop-up shop. Now, Netflix has blessed fans with the extended trailer which opens up with Travis Scott looking at old footage of himself performing in front of a very small group of people, reflecting how far he's come in the game. The documentary trailer also includes footage of Travis Scott with his daughter and his girl, Kylie Jenner.

Look Mom I Can Fly is set to arrive on Aug. 28th, a few weeks after the one year anniversary of Astroworld. The album mainly focuses on the rapper's life ahead of the release of his biggest project to date.

Peep the trailer below.