Well well well... For months, people have been wondering if Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner had gotten secretly hitched within the last year. They refer to each other as "wifey" and "hubby" and they act like a married couple, but have they actually gone through with a ceremony? Kylie Jenner is famously secretive about her personal life. You'll recall not finding out about her pregnancy until after the fact when Stormi Webster was revealed to the world. If Jenner can hide a pregnancy for nine months, she can surely keep her wedding a secret. With her twenty-second birthday rapidly approaching, the self-made billionaire was spotted hopping on a private jet to Italy with her family and one of her staff members could be seen carrying a large garment bag with what appeared to be a wedding dress and a suit inside. As you would expect, the world went crazy.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

So, what does this mean for Kylie and Travis? The Daily Mail exclusive photos clearly show an elegant white dress with a long train, which would be suitable to wear for her wedding. But is this just another way for Kylie to troll the world into believing she's getting hitched? It could be.

The only thing we know for sure is that she and several members of her family are about to board an ultra-luxury yacht in Italy, which costs somewhere around $250 million. We'll keep an eye on Trav and Ky to see if a wedding is on the way.