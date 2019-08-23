Travis Scott's had one hell of a year ever since the release of Astroworld. The cult following he built over the years helped propel him into stardom as he became a fixture in mainstream pop culture. While he seemingly spent the majority of the summer handling a few festival dates and spending time with the fam, it appears that he's also been quietly working on another project that seems to be arriving at Netflix later this month.

If you're lucky, you might be able to get an early glimpse of Travis Scott's forthcoming project with Netflix. The rapper took to Instagram to reveal that he has advanced VHS copies of Look Mom I Can Fly, the project with Netflix. The rapper shared a location in Houston where people can meet him to grab a copy of the project. Netflix hasn't even confirmed the project as of yet but promotional posters seen outside of the location revealed that it'll be available on Netflix on August 28th.

Again, not much information surrounding the project has been revealed but many are pointing out that this could very well be a documentary which wouldn't be surprising whatsoever. After the year that Travis Scott has had, Netflix seems to be cashing in on the hype around the rapper's name and the general allure of his mysterious persona. Keep your eyes peeled.