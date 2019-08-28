Travis Scott is a man of many talents, most recently adding Documentary subject to his expansive resume. Last night marked the premiere of his new Netflix film Look Mom I Can Fly, directed by White Trash Tyler. Naturally, the event brought out plenty of heavy hitters, including Quavo, Offset, Sheck Wes, Mike Dean, and of course, Kylie Jenner and Stormi. Meanwhile, as the lavish shoulder-rubbing affair was going down, many of Travis' loyal fanbase were hitting Netflix to consume the doc in full.

Theo Wargo/Getty Image

Given that Scott has since been elevated into one of the game's biggest superstars, the reverence with which his fans behold him has expanded tenfold. Drawn in by the doc's sincere narrative throughline, many felt their heartstrings tugged as the guarded rapper was laid bare for all to see. Chronicling Scott's ascent from a little-known Houston artist to a bonafide, Grammy-nominated icon, Look Mom I Can Fly seems to have left many viewers surprisingly emotional. Who knew Travis Scott could elicit such a passionate response?

For those interested in catching the film, consider some of the following Twitter reactions, many of whom felt particularly moved by his struggle. Have you seen Look Mom I Can Fly yet, and if so, did it leave you moved?