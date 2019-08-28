It was a celebration in Los Angeles as Travis Scott hosted a screening for his Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly. The film chronicles Travis's life and rise to stardom, but it pays particular attention to the time frame where he was creating his now Grammy-nominated, double platinum, critically-acclaimed album ASTROWORLD.

On Monday, Travis announced that there would be private screenings of the documentary in 11 cities throughout the U.S: Austin, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Kansas City, New York, Omaha, Phoenix, Raleigh, the Twin Cities, and Houston. Netflix describes the documentary as: "While crafting his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld, Travis Scott juggles controversy, fatherhood, and career highs in this intimate documentary."



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

He attended the Los Angeles premiere at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica with his lady Kylie Jenner and their toddler Stormi Webster by his side. The often private couple will be sharing bits of their intimate lives with the world with the release of Look Mom I Can Fly, so it isn't surprising that they made the premiere an event for their whole family as they posed on the red carpet together.

Kylie was all smiles as she held Stormi while Travis gave her kisses. The little girl looked a bit overwhelmed with the paparazzi attention, but she seemed to tough through it. When Stormi wasn't in her parents' arms, Travis and Kylie took advantage of the opportunity to pack on the PDA heavy with a few kisses and butt grabs. Look Mom I Can Fly is available on Netflix on Wednesday.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images



Rich Fury/Getty Images



Rich Fury/Getty Images



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images