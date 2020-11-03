Travis Scott was not bullied off of Instagram. According to a source close to the rapper, he deleted his Instagram page for reasons unrelated to the jokes about his Halloween costume.

There have been several theories surrounding the reason why Travis Scott deleted his Instagram account. Many of his fans believed that, after being roasted over his Batman costume for Halloween this weekend, the rapper was tired of hearing all the outside noise, deciding to cleanse himself and deactivate social media. Others assumed that, maybe, this meant that an album was coming.

It turns out that everybody was wrong.

In reality, Travis reportedly just wanted to limit his distractions and spend extra time with his family.



According to Page Six, a source close to La Flame said: "Halloween had nothing to do with it. He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media."

The source reportedly added that it's "important" for Travis to step away during "such a critical time in the world right now".



Recently, Travis has been spotted with Kylie Jenner, the mother of his daughter. They have been linked in reconciliation rumors, which are apparently untrue.

"There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate," said an insider at PEOPLE. "But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship".

