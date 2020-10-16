Despite what Chase B says, it looks like Travis Scott is inviting us all to Utopia as part of his next studio album release.

The Houston-born rap artist has been having arguably the best year of his career, and he hasn't even released an album. Commercially, it is worth debating that nobody has more power than Travis Scott, who has collaborated with major brands like McDonald's, Land Rover, Nike, and more. When his name is attached to a product, it's basically guaranteed to sell out.

On the music front, things haven't been too shabby either as, in the last twelve months, La Flame has earned three #1 records. After the debut of "FRANCHISE" at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Travis promised that he would send radio hosts and DJs a special little something, and it has just arrived for some.



A note, which was sent to DJs around the country, reads: "Thank you for always rocking with me and the whole cactus gang. Your support is beyond appreciated and doesn't go unnoticed. Hope you and your families are staying safe in these times and I look forward to going up with you once everything is back. Thank you again! For all of the support and see you guys in 2021 in Utopia!!"

That last bit seems to confirm that Travis Scott's next album, presumably titled Utopia, will arrive next year. It makes sense because, once everything is back to a semblance of whatever "normal" is, people will want to rage to their heart's desire.