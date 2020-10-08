According to The Wall Street Journal, Travis Scott's collaboration with McDonald's was so successful, it was one of two reasons the company's "U.S. sales have bounced back from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic."

McDonald's experienced a 4.6% rise in U.S. sales during the period of July to September compared to the same period from last year. The restaurant chain had been experiencing an 8.7% drop in sales in the previous quarter compared to last year.

The company credited the financial success in the most recent quarter to both faster drive-thru speeds and the popularity of the Travis Scott collab.

At this point, Travis Scott could release branded toilet paper and it would go for a premium on resell sites. The Travis Scott meal was no different. In fact, it was so heavily requested that it not only disrupted the McDonald's supply chain, the chain had to restrict the meal's availability to online orders so that restaurants wouldn't get overwhelmed.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald's

"It’s been so lit, some of our restaurants have temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal," an internal McDonald's memo addressing the promotion read. "We’re working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible."

Travis Scott is one of the few people that are having a stellar 2020. He scored his third #1 hit, got the PS5 early, and he's still getting to the Jordan bag.

With new music and a new line of alcoholic beverages in the works, it doesn't look like his money is getting short anytime soon.

