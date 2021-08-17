Hard seltzers like White Claw and Truly have dominated the alcohol market for college students and millennials over the past few years, as beer and hard liquor have taken a hit. Travis Scott's CACTI brand, which dropped towards the beginning of March, had the advantage of star power and name recognition when it entered the competitive market. While initial sales were high, the CACTI team is now trying to increase hype for their seltzers as next college semester approaches, by hiring brand ambassadors at colleges around the country to facilitate the company's presence on campus.

"Travis Scott’s CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer has announced its College Ambassador Program for the fall semester. Through this program, CACTI will pay ambassadors $2,000 plus bonus incentives, CACTI merch and more," the brand announced this week. Along with the named incentives, CACTI promises to equip ambassadors with "experience in both marketing and leadership, ongoing coaching and professional development, networking and the opportunity to join," read the statement.

"Bar and liquor store sampling, digital engagement with CACTI’s social channels, rewarding peers with excitement for the brand with exclusive CACTI merch, developing and executing social media campaigns," are among some of the jobs that CACTI ambassadors will have to fulfill. Cacti is alcoholic, so ambassadors must be over the age of 21. The team is currently looking for applicants from New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Miami, and San Francisco with a GPA of over 3.0.

Do you have what it takes to be a CACTI brand ambassador?

[via]