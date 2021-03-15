The wait is officially over. Ragers, if you've been counting down the days until getting to try Travis Scott's brand new spiked seltzer beverage CACTI for the first time, the all-important launch date is finally upon us and CACTI is available in stores.

For months, Travis Scott has been teasing the launch of his new spiked seltzer beverage. Titled CACTI, the brand has already been hyped up in his lyrics and with high-budget commercials, one of which premiered during the Grammy Awards last night. The first-ever TV spot for CACTI, starring the hilarious Eric Andre, aired on Sunday night. Mere hours later, the product is officially available in stores.

The new beverage is a partnership with Anheuser-Busch and it marks a priority for both Travis and his partners for the long-term. It is launching with three different flavors: Pineapple, Strawbetter, and Lime. The 7% ABV seltzer made with 100% premium blue agave from Mexico.

"Finally getting CACTI out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team," said La Flame about the launch. "This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built. I sought to create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market. Our Agave Spiked Seltzer is super refreshing and smooth, and the brand in general is something that I’m super proud of. We built this project from the ground up together and this is just the beginning."

Watch the new commercial above and check out CACTI wherever you normally buy beverages.