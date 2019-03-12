college students
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Cacti Brand Announces College Ambassador ProgramCacti is looking to tap into the College market.By Joe Abrams
- BeefNorwegian University Bashes U.S. Healthcare System In Message To Students AbroadA Norwegian University referred to the US as having a "poorly developed health services and infrastructure" in a message to its students.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureU-Haul Offers College Students Free Storage Amidst Coronavirus ScareU-Haul is offering displaced college students free storage amidst the coronavirus. By Dominiq R.
- AnticsPete Davidson Scolds Audience, Calls Them "Privileged Little A**holes"Someone recorded his rant as he rants about being recorded.By Erika Marie
- MusicTyga, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Baby & More Announced As MTV Spring Break PerformersLil Baby & City Girls will also be performing. By Aron A.