What first was once anticipated to be one of the best two-day festivals of 2021 turned into a nightmare when day one of the 2021 Astroworld Festival resulted in ten deaths and countless injuries.

In the aftermath of the disastrous Houston festival, Travis Scott, Live Nation, and event organizers have been hit with billions of dollars worth of lawsuits, and other than his recent appearance as "Rhyme-a-saurus" in the recent Trollz holiday special, the Astroworld artist has been dropped from multiple business opportunities, such as his 2022 Coachella performance and his Cacti hard seltzer line.



Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images

According to TMZ, it appears that the Astroworld investigation is nearing its end because as of Wednesday, the festival stage has finally started to be dismantled, 40 days after the tragic concert. It is reported that everything from the lighting and video screens to the stage and the structure of the Houston event were left untouched so that investigators could fully analyze what went wrong with the show's logistics and safety measures.

Fans and the families who lost their loved ones at the 2021 Astroworld Festival continue to wait for answers and updates, but for the latest update from Travis Scott, check out his interview with Charlamagne Tha God below.

[via]