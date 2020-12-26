Travis Scott is easily one of the biggest artists in the world right now and his endorsement deals speak for themselves. From Nike to McDonald's to Sony, Scott has been a very busy man and fans are excited about all of the moves he has been making. One of those moves is his brand new Cacti brand which is essentially a drink company. The rapper has been teasing the brand for a while and over the past week, he has been gifting cases of the drink to his friends in the industry.

One of those friends is none other than Lil Uzi Vert, who took to Instagram to show off the case he had received. After seeing Uzi's IG story, Travis re-shared the post and wrote "twinnnn. PS, me and vert ... NVMMM."

Of course, this immediately had fans intrigued as it seems like Scott is trying to tease a new collab with the Eternal Atake rapper. Uzi and Travis are two artists who share similar lanes at times and fans have been hoping they would hop on a track together. Leading up to Astroworld, Scott released "Watch" which featured both Uzi and Kanye West. At the time, fans were impressed with the song, and perhaps a new collaboration would be in a similar vein.

Stay tuned for all of the latest updates from the hip-hop world, as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL