The rumors have been swirling for months, and finally, they've been confirmed. Travis Scott is indeed venturing into the beverage industry with his new brand CACTI, making the announcement today.

The Houston-based rapper has been teasing the CACTI reveal for much of this year, pre-emptively advertising the beverage in music videos and even name-dropping it in his lyrics, spitting, "CACTI's not no iced tea." As you know, Travis has become a brand darling in the last few years, working with Sony, McDonald's, Nike, and other major corporations. He's leveling up on his own now, announcing his brand new hard seltzer.

"CACTI is something I’m really proud of and have put a ton of work into," said Travis about the launch. "Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products. I’m a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I’m really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it."

This is La Flame's first-ever beverage venture in partnership with Anheuser-Busch. The CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer will arrive in Spring 2021 and it will contain a 7% ABV. It will come in the following flavors: lime, pineapple, and strawberry. The beverage was brewed in Los Angeles, made with 100% premium blue agave from Mexico.

Keep it locked for more information on the launch of CACTI.