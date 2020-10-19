McDonald's is surging again after a brief down period during the pandemic. Much of that has to do with the fast-food brand's collaboration with Travis Scott, who debuted his meal with an extensive campaign, which led to all sorts of memes, jokes, and more viral content that boosted McD's sales.

The chain promptly followed up the success of the Travis Scott meal by working with J Balvin for a similar collaboration, also giving him his signature meal and releasing a line of merchandise to supplement it.

Could Quavo be next in line?



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Everyone thinks that Quavo, of Migos fame, will be the next big name that McDonald's announces a collaboration with and, judging from his latest post on Instagram, that much could be true.

The rapper recently shared a gallery of pictures from his trip to the fast-food giant, posting up in the queue and revealing what he generally orders when he's there.

"Double Cheeseburger Plain New Spicy Nuggets Medium Fries BBQ Sauce (Hot N Fresh)," wrote Quavo on Instagram. "What U Want ???"

He has not been confirmed as the next celebrity endorsement for McDonald's but, given this post, many believe that it's only a matter of time before the announcement takes place.

Would you order Quavo's meal?