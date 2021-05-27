James Harden built a pretty strong friendship with rapper Travis Scott when he was playing in Houston, often rubbing shoulders with the "Sicko Mode" artist by the courtside seats. They seemingly got pretty close because even to this day, they're still showing each other love.

While JH13 may be a member of the Brooklyn Nets now, the superstar decided to get his friend Travis Scott right for his birthday, which he recently celebrated last month. His belated birthday gift was waiting for him when he landed at the airport, hopping off the private jet and jumping in a brand new customized Jeep, gifted to him by James Harden with CACTI branding throughout.



Photographer group/MEGA/Getty Images

"Nah, you a different type of brother right here," said La Flame as he showed off the new car. "I just landed at the clearport, this what you have waiting for me, bruh? Nah, you crazy. 13, you the man, boy. Love you. This a different type of birthday gift right here."

In the video, it's pretty dark so you can't get a great look at the whip. However, the CACTI decals are in plain view, which clearly excited Travis.

Considering the fact that Travis has a pretty solid car collection at his estate, this has to have been one of his favorite birthday gifts from this year. Check it out below.