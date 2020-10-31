Every offseason, NBA players throughout the league try to find the best locations to train amongst other players. These training sessions typically lead to some high-level scrimmages with a plethora of other players of varying talent. This year, it appears as though Miami has been the preferred destination for many of these players, as Florida is one of the states that have the fewest restrictions when it comes to the Coronavirus and social distancing.

In fact, big-name players like James Harden and John Wall have been spotted in Miami, where their scrimmages have attracted some massive stars. For instance, it was revealed on Twitter recently that Travis Scott actually pulled up to Miami just to watch these two duke it out on the court. Of course, Travis is a massive Houston Rockets fan, so it only makes sense that he would want to come out and show his support.

As for Wall, the Washington Wizards star is looking great as he is coming back from an Achilles injury. Fans have been anticipating his return and if his latest training videos are any indication of what's to come, it's clear the Wizards could have a bounce-back season, especially with Bradley Beal proving to be an emerging star.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates from the NBA offseason.

Rob Carr/Getty Images