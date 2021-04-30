Today, April 30, 2021, marks Houston artist Travis Scott's 29th birthday, and as far as birthdays go, the Cactus Jack artist has had an extremely eventful one. Earlier this morning, the latest sneaker in his ongoing collaboration with Nike and Jordan Brand was released via Nike's infamous SNKRS app. As previously reported, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "British Khaki" drop handed out an innumerable amount of L's to La Flame fans, but now Travis has come through with an announcement that will undoubtedly give fans something to look forward to.

As the "Highest in the Room" artist continues to celebrate his birthday, he has announced that the fan-favorite Astroworld Festival will be making its long-awaited return in 2021.

Unleashing the astronomical news via his Instagram account, Travis Scott writes, "FOR THIS BDAY ALL I WANT IS RAGE MAN WE BEEN LOCKED IN A HOUSE FOR SOMETIME NOW AND I BEEN BANGING MY HEAD AROUND TRYNNA TO GET BACK TO IT."

If that doesn't get fans of the Astroworld artist excited, they'll definitely be thrilled to hear that Travis' Houston-based festival has now been expanded to a two-day event, taking place on Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6. According to a press release, the third annual Astroworld Festival has adopted the creative new theme of "Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe," and Travis Scott has been confirmed to once again headline the festival.

The rest of the lineup has yet to be confirmed, but the "Franchise" artist promises that it will be "OUT LANDISH" in his exciting new Instagram post. Tickets to Travis Scott's beloved festival will officially go on sale on Wednesday, May 5, starting at 10:00 a.m. CT, so stay tuned for more Astroworld Festival-related news.

Happy birthday, Travis Scott!



Gary Miller/Getty Images