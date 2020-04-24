Travis Scott beat the all-time record on Fortnite previously set by Marshmello for the most live viewers at a time with his virtual ASTRONOMICAL performance on Thursday night. It had been speculated for quite some time that Travis was involved with the wildly popular video game in some way, but last week, some data-mined leaks seemed to provide concrete proof that the rapper was scheduled for an in-game performance. A few days later, a date and time was set for the virtual event, entitled ASTRONOMICAL, and on Thursday night, fans around the world tuned in to watch an animated Travis put on one hell of a show.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

During the roughly 15-minute concert, Travis performed some of his most beloved tracks, including "Highest In The Room." He also previewed his new song with Kid Cudi called "The Scotts," much to the excitement of fans. Overall, the event drew a massive online audience, garnering a whopping 12.3 million viewers. This number, which was no doubt somewhat thanks to the widespread quarantine occurring, officially marks the largest amount of live players on Fortnite at once. Travis broke the game's all-time record previously set by Marshmello in February of 2019, when the DJ raked in 10.7 million live viewers during his own in-game musical event.

Fortnite has set four additional "tour" dates for Travis' ASTRONOMICAL concert to accommodate fans living in different time zones: Friday, April 24th, at 10:00am. EST; and Saturday, April 25th, at midnight EST, 11:00am EST, and 6:00pm EST.

