If there's one thing avid Fortnite players love, it's Travis Scott -- as such, his collaboration with Epic Games is a match made in heaven. Now, Cactus Jack is ready to put on a show for his fans, albeit a digital one, thanks to the upcoming ASTRONOMICAL in-game event. Set to take place this coming Thursday, April 23rd at 7PM EDT, the in-game concert has already promised to be a major one for fans and casuals alike.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Set to take place at the Sweaty Sands pier, the event is said to feature a performance from Travis Scott himself, being described by Epic Games to be “an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite.” If that wasn't enough to entice, Scott will also be using the opportunity to premiere a brand new song, though details on that particular development remain scarce.

For those who live outside of North America, several additional dates and times have been reserved to accommodate peak hours across the globe -- you can check those out below. Should you choose to attend the digital concert, which promises to be a rager in on-brand fashion, you can officially do so while sporting a brand new Travis Scott skins and rocking the official Travis Scott emote. Look for those to hit the Epic store on April 21st. Will you be attending Travis Scott's ASTRONOMICAL event and turning up in alongside your battle royale buddies?

April 23rd; The Americas, 7PM ET

April 24th: EU & ME, 10AM ET

April 25th: Asia & Oceania, 12AM ET

April 25th: EU & ME, 11AM ET

April 25th: The Americas, 6PM ET