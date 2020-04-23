For the last week or so, the incredibly popular video game "Fortnite" has been teasing a concert with none other than Travis Scott. Of course, they did something like this last year with Marshmello. The Travis Scott concert proved to be a much more exciting endeavor as it provided some colorful visuals that made gamers feel like they were living through an acid trip.

Perhaps the highlight of the event was when La Flame previewed a brand new song with a familiar voice. In the videos below, you can hear Kid Cudi with his harmonic hums, soaring above the trippy beat. Cudi and Travis have collaborated in the past so this snippet shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Over the years, Scott has been quite transparent about how Cudi inspired his musical style.

Fans are very excited to hear this new track and with its "Fortnite" debut in the books, there is a real possibility we could hear the full thing sooner rather than later. Not to mention, if a new Travis single is on the way, perhaps we can expect an album or another Jackboys project in the not so distant future.

Either way, we're excited.

EDIT: The new track is called "The Scotts" and drops tonight.