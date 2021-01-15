Travis Scott woke up and decided to let the world know about his morning activities, which were seemingly pretty straight-forward and NSFW.

We've all been waiting for news about the Houston rapper's next studio album, rumored to be titled Utopia, which is currently expected to release in March. On Thursday night, the superstar randomly released a dance remix of his hit record "Goosebumps" without Kendrick Lamar, which surprised fans because the original version dropped over four years ago. Travis' puzzling activity continues this morning with his latest tweet, which seemingly paints him as the Horniest in the Room.

"Wheeewww that sh*t was wet this morn," wrote Travis on Twitter, for some reason. He included a heart emoji, as well.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

There are a few possibilities as to what's going on with this tweet. To start off, it could be fully straight-forward and Travis wanted the world to know about the amazing sex he had this morning. He could also be referring to a studio session that he had, using "wet" to describe the outcome of the record. However, that's likely a reach as most people are wondering aloud why it occurred to the rapper to send this out. Could he have been hacked? Who knows...

We wanted a Utopia update... not this.