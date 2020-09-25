Getting your Twitter account hacked is never a fun time. Typically, when this happens to big celebrities, some pretty weird things are tweeted from their account. In the case of Giannis Antetokounmpo, when his Twitter got hacked, some pretty racist things were posted. As you can imagine, fans were pretty appalled by it all but eventually, it got sorted out and Giannis got his account back. More recently, however, it was Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks who had his account compromised.

As you can see in the images below, Young's account began to tweet erratically about a plethora of topics. There were some pretty NSFW posts in here as well, and it's clear the hacker had some malicious intent. They even tried to promote a friend's account while they were in the midst of the hack.

Image via Twitter

Image via Twitter

Image via Twitter

After a while, the Hawks star caught on to what was happening and was able to delete the tweets and eventually get his account back. Since then, Young has yet to address the hack although such things typically aren't even worth giving the time of day.

Needless to say, this is a great reminder to change your passwords.