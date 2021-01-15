mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Travis Scott Surprise Releases "Goosebumps" Remix With HVME

Alex Zidel
January 15, 2021 09:23
Epic Records With Cactus Jack
Travis Scott releases a remix of his hit single "Goosebumps" over four years after the original came out.


Well, this is a surprise. Last night, nobody was expecting any sort of activity from Houston rapper and commercial marketing darling Travis Scott, but he came through with a random gift for all of his fans, dropping a remix of "Goosebumps" over four years after the original release.

The new dance remix of "Goosebumps" is backed by Travis Scott and HVME, a young producer from Spain. It's unclear how these two linked up but, clearly, Travis was a big fan of the remix-- enough so that he decided to officially release it during the lead-up to Utopia.

Let us know what you think of it!

Most recently, Travis Scott has been teasing the arrival of his next studio album, rumored to be titled Utopia, which is currently expected to drop in March 2021 according to a few unofficial sources. Perhaps the rapper will be re-living some of his best work through remixes like this one in the coming weeks? Stay tuned.

Quotable Lyrics:

7-1-3
Through the 2-8-1, yeah, I'm ridin', why they on me?
Why they on me? I'm flyin', sippin' low-key
I'm sippin' low-key in Onyx, rider, rider

Travis Scott HVME Goosebumps birds in the trap sing mcknight remix
Travis Scott Surprise Releases "Goosebumps" Remix With HVME
