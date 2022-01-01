Travis Scott is making his return to social media. Following a nearly two-month-long break, the 30-year-old has shared his first Instagram post – a black and white photo of his side profile with a short and sweet caption, reading, "always" followed by a heart emoji.

Several noteworthy names have stopped by the comment section to show love to the Houston native, who has spent the last few weeks facing countless lawsuits and constant backlash from all around the world.

Rick Kern/Getty Images

The "90210" rapper's baby mama Kylie Jenner delivered two heart emojis, giving support to her baby daddy during this confusing time. The Cactus Jack account also shared a heart emoji, while Marc Jacobs wrote "Happy New Year."

Marc may be showing Scott some love, while Dior – a brand with who he frequently collaborated prior to the Astroworld tragedy – has not been so kind. Just a few days ago it was announced that they've "indefinitely" postponed their collab with the soon-to-be father of two, meaning we won't see the garments he designed anytime soon, if at all. Despite this, designer Kim Jones still shared some emojis in the comments.

W Magazine, who had scheduled Jenner and her partner to appear on the cover of a recent issue, also found themselves scrambling following the crowd surge that took place at the event founded by the recording artist, rushing to get rid of any evidence that the photo shoot had taken place. Unfortunately for them alleged footage of the cover leaked, prompting plenty of commentary from social media users.

@travisscott/Instagram

Roddy Ricch, Sheck Wes, Adin Ross, and other friends also showed love to Scott's new post, which has earned nearly one million likes in under an hour. Scott's return to the internet follows rumours that he'll make his return to his stage at Rolling Loud, as well as speculation that Jenner has already given birth to their baby – read more about that here.



